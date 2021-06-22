China’s largest Taoist temple launches mural restoration

restoration of Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) murals in Yongle Palace, largest Taoist temple in China, has started, said Yongle Palace mural art museum.

restoration works, this time, would focus on murals in dragon and tiger hall (longhu hall) and double ninth hall (chongyang hall), comprising a damaged mural area of 195 square meters and 353 square meters, respectively.

restoration in two halls is expected to take two years, according to Xi Jiulong, head of Yongle Palace mural preservation research institute.

Built in Yuan Dynasty, Yongle Palace was located in Ruicheng County in the city of Yuncheng, north China’ Shanxi Province.

The total area of murals preserved there was more than 1,005 square meters. (Xinhua/NAN)

