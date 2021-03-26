A series of activities would be held in east China’s Jiangsu Province to boost cultural and tourism consumption as part of a month-long event promoting tourism starting from Saturday.

The province plans to launch 14 activities related to rural tourism and other tourism sectors with about 300 million people expected to participate, said Li Chuan of the provincial department of culture and tourism.

Contests such as selecting local influential scenic spots would also be held.

Local authorities and leading e-commerce tourism enterprises would issue promotion vouchers worth more than 50 million yuan (about 7.6 million U.S. dollars) to boost consumption.

The Jiangsu branch of the Agricultural Bank of China will also distribute travel coupons worth three million yuan for its customers to reserve tourism products such as tours, tickets and hotels on its tourism platform.

The event will last until July 30. (Xinhua/NAN)

