China’s Jiangsu to launch multiple activities to boost cultural, tourism consumption

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A series of activities be held in east China’s Jiangsu Province boost cultural and tourism as part of a -long event promoting tourism starting from Saturday.

The province plans launch 14 activities related rural tourism and other tourism sectors with about 0 million people expected participate, said Li Chuan of the provincial department of culture and tourism.

Contests such as selecting local influential scenic spots also be held.

Local authorities and leading e-commerce tourism enterprises issue promotion vouchers more than 50 million yuan (about 7.6 million .S. dollars) to boost .

The Jiangsu branch of the Agricultural Bank of China will also distribute travel coupons three million yuan customers to reserve tourism products such as tours, tickets and hotels on tourism platform.

The event will last until July . (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , ,