China’s internet users top 989m in 2020 with 54.9% under 40 – Report

The number of internet users in China reached 989 million by the end of December 2020, the latest report from China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC) said on Wednesday.

According to the CNNIC report, compared to figures in March 2020, the number of internet users in China grew by 85.4 million.

About 54.9 per cent of the 989 million Chinese internet users were under the age of 40, while those over the age of 60 accounted for 11.2 per cent, the report said.