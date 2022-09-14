China’s Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in eight months 

By Ginika Okoye

Central China’s Hunan Province recorded robust foreign trade growth from January to August, according to local customs.

The province’s total import and export value hit 445.87 billion yuan (about 64.51 billion dollars) from January to August, up 21 per cent year on year.

Imports and exports between the province and countries along the Belt and Road soared to 156.87 billion yuan, up 47.5 per cent compared with the same period in 2021.

The province’s trade with its largest trade partner, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reached 92.69 billion yuan, an increase of 60 per cent year on year, according to the customs of Changsha, the provincial capital.

Among the export items, Hunan’s labor-intensive and agricultural products enjoyed rapid growth, while mechanical and electrical products and electronic components were the province’s major imports. (Xinhua/NAN)

