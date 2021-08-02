China’s forex market turnover rises in June

China’s foreign exchange (forex) market saw a turnover of 20.33 trillion yuan (about 3.16 trillion U.S. dollars) June, up 17.98 trillion yuan May, data showed.

This contained a statement Administration of Foreign Exchange on Monday in Beijing.

It said that turnover of forex transactions between banks and clients totaled 3.39 trillion yuan in June.

It added that interbank forex transactions stood at 16.93 trillion yuan.

The data showed that in the first half of the year, the country’s forex market turnover totaled 112.64 trillion yuan. (Xinhua/NAN)

