China’s fixed-asset investment up 10.3% from Jan. to July

China’s Fixed-Asset Investment (FAI) went up 10.3 per cent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

According to the NBS, during the January to July period, the FAI amounted to 30.25 trillion yuan (about 4.67 trillion U.S. dollars).

Compared with the 2019 level, the FAI growth came in at 8.7 per cent for the period, while the average January-July growth rate in the recent two years stood at 4.3 per cent.

NBS data showed that the investment by the private sector rose to 13.4 per cent to 17.35 trillion yuan in the first seven months.

On a month-on-month basis, FAI gained 0.18 per cent in July.

Investment in the primary industry increased 21.8 per cent year on year in the first seven months, with that in the secondary industry rising 14.4 per cent and that in the tertiary industry climbing 8.2 per cent.

NBS data showed that specifically, investment in manufacturing and infrastructure gained 17.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent year on year, respectively.

The FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...