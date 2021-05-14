China’s domestic air passenger trips triple in April

’s domestic air passenger trips reached 51.09 million in April, soaring to 205.5 per cent from a year earlier.
The Civil Administration of disclosed on Friday.
It said that the number set a new monthly since the start of 2020, representing 96.2 per cent of the level seen in the same in 2019.


The cargo and mail transportation volume was about 655,000 tons in April, up 35 per cent the same last year.
The total transportation turnover was 9.21 billion tons-kilometers, up 132.8 per cent year on year, or about 87.7 per cent of the level seen in April 2019. (Xinhua/NAN)

