China’s domestic air passenger trips reached 51.09 million in April, soaring to 205.5 per cent from a year earlier.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China disclosed this on Friday.

It said that the number set a new monthly record since the start of 2020, representing 96.2 per cent of the level seen in the same period in 2019.



The cargo and mail transportation volume was about 655,000 tons in April, up 35 per cent over the same period last year.

The total transportation turnover was 9.21 billion tons-kilometers, up 132.8 per cent year on year, or about 87.7 per cent of the level seen in April 2019. (Xinhua/NAN)

