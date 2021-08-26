China’s CPC releases key publication on its mission, contributions

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday released a key publication on the Party’s mission and contributions.

The document, titled “The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions,’’ stressed that over the past hundred years.

According to CPC, all the struggles, sacrifices and efforts made by the CPC and by the Chinese people under its leadership have been directed to one goal, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

It added that “achieving national rejuvenation is the historic mission of the CPC, and the Party has made an unbreakable commitment to bringing the people happy life.’’

The CPC also pointed out that the CPC was dedicated to the people and forever puts their interests first.

It said the CPC followed the underlying trends of social development and respected the people’s principal role in making history.

The CPC pursued the lofty goal of working for the well being of the Chinese people, and it did everything in the interests of the people, the document said.

The document said that Marxism was the single guiding ideology, the very soul of the CPC, and the banner under which it strove.

According to the document, in order to achieve independence, development, and prosperity, the CPC must have robust and decisive leadership.

“It is the CPC’s solidarity and unity, its firm leadership, and its strong governance capability that have rallied and united hundreds of millions of the Chinese people and overcome a multitude of difficulties and crises,’’ it said.

Also, the document said the CPC had always been able to maintain vigor and vitality and stood at the forefront of the times in spite of the many hardships it has endured in the past hundred years.

This was because the Party has constantly engaged in significant self-reform while leading the people in a great social revolution.

To maintain its health and vigour, the CPC exercises effective self-supervision, practices strict self-discipline in every respect, consistently pursues improvement, and advances with the times, the document said.

Moreover, it stressed that the CPC was a political party that seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity.

The CPC has always pursued the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom.

It has championed internationalism, stood on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, and contributed to world peace and development.

At a news conference on Thursday, Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the document expounds the idea, practices and achievements of the CPC’s governance in China.

It also shedded light on the issues and about where the CPC came from and where it was heading to.

The document, which included a preamble, a conclusion and five chapters, gave the answer about what kind of political party the CPC is, Wang said.

Upholding the banner of socialism and adhering to the road of peaceful development, the CPC would deepen exchanges with political parties from all over the world.

It promoted cooperation among countries to seek common development, and made constructive efforts in building a better world, he added. (Xinhua/NAN)

