By Fortune Abang

The Communist Party of China (CPC) says it will uphold its unified leadership Central Committee to pursue goals centered on tackling corruption.

Xiao Pei, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee, said this at a news conference on the sideline of the 20th National Congress of the Party, in Beijing.He said the Party had taken measures to achieve self-governance after its 18th National Congress through formulation and implementation of the central party leadership’s eight-point decision good conduct.According to the deputy head of the commission which is China’s top anti-graft watchdog, the party has achieved remarkable success on fights against corruption since the past 10 years.Xiao said: The CPC worked ceaselessly to improve the behavior of its members and to enforce party discipline since then.“

Thanks to these efforts, unhealthy tendencies that had long gone unchecked have been reversed, and deep-seated problems that plagued us for years have been remedied.“We will continue to uphold the centralised and unified leadership of the CPC central committee.“Improve the Party’s system of self-reform, take strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline and win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.‘Over the past decade, the CPC central committee incorporated full and rigorous self-governance into its strategic layout and fundamentally addressed the problem of laxity and weak self-governance in the party organisations.”He explained that the party had taken strategic steps to ensure its officials did not indulge in corrupt practices, adding that such measures helped to tackle corruption involving both political, economic elements and resolutely punished officials whose misconduct directly affected the public

.He mentioned that since the CPC 18th National Congress held in 2012, discipline inspection and supervisory organs nationwide had filed more than 4.6 million cases of corruption.He, however, said that those under investigation were 553 senior officials under the management of the Organisation Department of the CPC central committee, saying not less than 25,000 department-level officials and some 182,000 county-level officials were punished. (NAN)

