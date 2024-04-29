China’s Central Bank increases liquidity via repos

China’s Central Bank on Monday conducted two billion Yuan (about 281.43 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 per cent.

The move was aimed at keeping liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a reverse repos is a process whereby the Central Bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future. (Xinhua/NAN)