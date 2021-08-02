China’s Bond Connect programme continues to thrive in July

 China’s Bond Connect programme continued to see robust activity in July, data released by Bond Connect Co. Ltd. showed.

total monthly volume under programme hit 587.6 billion yuan (about 90.96 billion U.S. dollars), with average daily turnover 26.7 billion yuan.

data showed that programme saw a total 7,205 trade tickets last month.

In first seven months , volume under the programme topped 3.72 trillion yuan and the average daily turnover stood 26.6 billion yuan.

By the end July, Bond Connect had 2,673 approved investors from 34 countries and regions.

The Bond Connect programme, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market access scheme that allows overseas investors to in the Chinese mainland’s interbank bond market.

is achieved using on the mainland and in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/NAN)

