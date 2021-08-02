China’s Bond Connect programme continues to thrive in July

China’s Bond Connect programme continued to see robust activity in July, data released by Bond Connect Co. Ltd. showed.

The total monthly trading volume under the programme hit 587.6 billion yuan (about 90.96 billion U.S. dollars), with the average daily turnover at 26.7 billion yuan.

The data showed that the programme saw a total of 7,205 trade tickets last month.

In the first seven months of the year, the trading volume under the programme topped 3.72 trillion yuan and the average daily turnover stood at 26.6 billion yuan.

By the end of July, Bond Connect had 2,673 approved investors from 34 countries and regions.

The Bond Connect programme, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland’s interbank bond market.

This is achieved using financial institutions on the mainland and in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/NAN)

