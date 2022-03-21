China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher

China’s benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 per cent pure or above stood at 394.92 yuan (62.02 U.S. dollars) per gram, up 1.17 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 per cent pure or above went up 1.55 yuan to 395.64 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 per cent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models. (Xinhua/NAN)

