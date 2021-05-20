China’s ambassador cancels meeting with German lawmakers over Uighurs

May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



 ’s ambassador Germany on Thursday cancelled a with of parliament in response a hearing in Bundestag’s human rights committee on Beijing’s treatment of Uighur minority.

Wu Ken was reacting after lawyers and rights experts addressed a committee hearing on how view treatment of Muslim minority in north-western Xinjiang Province.

While experts refused to characterise treatment as genocide under international law, some of them said there were sound reasons to see it as a crime against humanity.

Wu charged the committee with interfering in ’s internal affairs, according to a to the committee head, Gyde Jensen, seen by dpa.

The ambassador wrote that it was regrettable that a hearing had taken place based on plainly false allegations against Xinjiang.

Jensen told dpa that the hearing held on Monday had likely provided the Chinese ambassador with a handy pretext for cancelling his with the committee.

“I have unfortunately come to the conclusion that the Chinese side is not at all interested in dialogue on the human rights situation in ,’’ she said.

Beijing had no interest in making use of established institutional facilities for “bilateral cooperation as soon as it concerns themes that do not suit the Communist Party,” Jensen added.

Human rights estimate that hundreds of thousands of Uighurs in Xinjiang have been put into re-education camps.

The allegations against China range from forced labour to torture.

Beijing rejects the allegations and speaks instead of training centres.(dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,