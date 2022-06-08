China’s agricultural products records slight dip in prices

The wholesale prices of China’s agricultural products edged down last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

From May 30 to June 6, the China agricultural products wholesale price index came at 117.65, down by 2.34 points week-on-week.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, climbed 0.5 per cent to 21.26 Yuan (3.19 U.S. dollars) per kg, rising for seven consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs dropped 3.3 per cent to 10.06 Yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 4.5 per cent from the previous week, while that of six key types of fruit fell 0.7 per cent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from more than 200 agricultural wholesale markets.

It is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic and livestock products. (Xinhua/NAN)

