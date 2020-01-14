China’s 2019 trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $295.8bn vs $323.3bn in 2018

China’s trade surplus with the United States for December stood at 23.18 billion dollars, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs’ data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the 24.6 billion dollars surplus posted for November.

For the full year, China posted a 295.8 billion dollars trade surplus with the United States, down from 323.33 billion dollars in 2018, according to Reuters calculations.

Customs said China’s total trade with the United States fell 14.6 per cent in 2019 with exports dropping 12.5 per cent and imports slipping 20.9 per cent. (Reuters/NAN)