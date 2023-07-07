China will continue to improve relationship with Nigeria – Chinese Consul General

By Oladapo Udom

The Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has expressed confidence in the growing bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria towards attaining positive results for the future development of both countries.

Yuqing said this during the departure of the Chinese Navy Ship, NANNING, from the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Jetty on Thursday after the ship spent four days at the port.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Chinese Navy Escort Task Group (ETG) 162, comprising MSL Destroyer NANNING, MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU visited the NPA on July 2.

Yuqing said that the Chinese Navy’s visit was the third visit to Nigeria which had continued to yield good cooperation in the economy and in the exchange of ideas through diplomatic activities.

“The Chinese warships just finished a successful four-day visit to Nigeria and we, the Chinese people in Lagos, are very proud of the visit of the Chinese Navy.

“We are proud and happy because the visit depicts friendliness, unity and cooperation for the future benefit of the two countries.

“We had a lot of events with the Nigerian Navy, the local government and the Chinese people resident in Nigeria, Lagos,” she said.

Yuqing also said that the Chinese envoy had a meeting with the Western Naval Command which was geared towards improving safety and reducing crime in the maritime environment.

“We also held a deck reception on Tuesday where people from all walks of life in Nigeria attended.

“We also visited some primary schools in Nigeria where the Chinese naval officers made donations to the school as a symbol of friendship between the two countries,” she said.

The Chinese Consul said that both countries enjoyed a strategic partnership which had led to the improvement and cooperation of their navies and military overtime. (NAN)

