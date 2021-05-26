A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the U.S. to mind its own business and ensure the security of its own people.

Zhao Lijian, added that the U.S. should stop interfering in other countries’ internal affairs by spreading false information.

Zhao made the remarks in response to a media query about the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, an African-American, who was killed during an arrest in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Zhao said violent incidents such as shootings against ethnic minorities continue to make headlines in the United States.

According to reports, 64 people were shot dead by police during the 21 days of Floyd’s trial, said Zhao, adding that most of these people were people of colour.

Zhao said that according to a poll, the relationship between African-Americans and U.S. police has increasingly evolved into a profound and escalating crisis over the past year.

Seventy-two per cent of African-American respondents believed that the situation of police shooting young African-Americans and other ethnic minorities has worsened, he added.

The death of George Floyd just reflected the tip of the iceberg of racism in the United States, said Zhao, adding that 60 per cent of Americans believe that racism is a “very or extremely serious problem.’’

He urged the U.S. to mind its own business, solve its own problems, provide security for its people and grant them the right to breathe freely.

And also to free from fear and discrimination, instead of spreading lies about other countries, stirring up trouble everywhere and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. (Xinhua/NAN)

