China urges U.S. to prudently handle issues regarding Taiwan question

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



China urges the U.S. not to attempt to break China’s bottom line and to prudently handle issues involving the Taiwan question, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian, the ministry’s spokesperson, made the remarks at a press briefing.

The remarks were in response to a query U.S. ambassador to Palau joining the Palau president’s delegation in its visit to Taiwan.

“The one-China principle is a widely recognised norm for international and a universal consensus acknowledged.

“It’s accepted and practised by the vast majority of countries around the world, adhering to the one-China principle is a common will and prevailing trend.

“Taiwan question is the important and sensitive issue between China and the U.S,’’ the spokesperson said, calling the one-China principle the political foundation of China-U.S. .

Zhao said that China firmly opposes exchanges in any between the U.S. and Taiwan, which is a consistent and clear position.

He called U.S. to exchanges with Taiwan and not to send wrong signals to separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence”.

“China urges the U.S. to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique.

“China also urges the U.S. to properly handle issues relating to the Taiwan question so as to avoid causing serious damages to China-U.S. and and stability across the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/NAN)

