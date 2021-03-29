China urges the U.S. not to attempt to break China’s bottom line and to prudently handle issues involving the Taiwan question, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian, the ministry’s spokesperson, made the remarks at a press briefing.

The remarks were in response to a query on the U.S. ambassador to Palau joining the Palau president’s delegation in its visit to Taiwan.

“The one-China principle is a widely recognised norm for international relations and a universal consensus acknowledged.

“It’s accepted and practised by the vast majority of countries around the world, adhering to the one-China principle is a common will and prevailing trend.

“Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue between China and the U.S,’’ the spokesperson said, calling the one-China principle the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.

Zhao said that China firmly opposes official exchanges in any form between the U.S. and Taiwan, which is a consistent and clear position.

He called on the U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan and not to send wrong signals to separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence”.

“China urges the U.S. to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique.

“China also urges the U.S. to properly handle issues relating to the Taiwan question so as to avoid causing serious damages to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/NAN)

