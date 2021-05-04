China urges Philippines to respect China’s sovereignty over Huangyan Island

  China on Tuesday urged the Philippines to earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Huangyan Island, and stop taking actions complicate the situation in the region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, the remarks in response to a query about a statement issued by the Philippines Department of on Monday, which protested against Chinese Coast Guard vessels’ patrols in waters off the Huangyan Island.

Meanwhile, Philippines Foreign Secretary, Teodoro Locsin, also insulting remarks on his personal social account.

Wang said the Huangyan Island is China’s territory and its adjacent waters are under China’s jurisdiction.

He said facts have proven and again megaphone diplomacy can undermine mutual trust rather than change reality.

“We hope that certain individuals from the Philippines will basic manners and act in ways that suit their status,’’ Wang said.

Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte, was quoted as saying that differences and disputes the two countries on some issues should not affect the overall friendship and cooperation.

Wang added that it is also an important consensus reached by China and the Philippines on many occasions.

“China has always been and will remain to properly handling of differences and advancing cooperation with the Philippines through friendly consultation.

“It will continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the Philippines in its efforts to fight the epidemic and resume economic development,’’ said Wang. (Xinhua/NAN)

