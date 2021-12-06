China urges EU to uphold strategic autonomy, practice true multilateralism

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday urged the European Union (EU) to adhere to strategic autonomy, distinguish right from wrong and practice multilateralism in a real sense.

Zhao made the remarks during a regular press conference when asked to comment on reports that Hungary rejected an offer from other EU countries to make a joint contribution to the “Summit for Democracy” to be hosted by the United States.

Zhao said the hosting of the so-called “Summit for Democracy” is actually an act of bullying against the democratic systems of other countries.

According to him, it is selfish of the United States to form cliques and incite division and confrontation in the international community.

“The U.S’. true intention is to privatise, politicise, and weaponise democracy and use it as a tool to advance its geostrategic agenda.’’

He noted that the EU is an important independent force in a multipolar world.

Zhao added that it should uphold strategic autonomy, distinguish right from wrong and practice true multilateralism so as to inject stability and positive energy into the world. (Xinhua/NAN)

