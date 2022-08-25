China to take necessary measures to protect Chinese firms, institutions

China’s Ministry of Commerce has pledged necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions.

Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a press conference that the move was coming after the United States added seven Chinese entities to its export control list.

Shu said that China firmly opposed the U.S. move, and urged the United States to immediately put a stop to its erroneous practice.

According to the spokesperson, the United States has repeatedly generalised the concept of national security, abused export control measures, and used state power to suppress and contain companies and institutions from other countries.

“The move has seriously damaged the normal economic, trade exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises.

“It has undermined market rules and international economic and trade order, and threatened the stability of global industrial and supply chains, which does no good for either country or the world at large, Shu said. (Xinhua/NAN)

