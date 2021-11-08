China to promote TCM accessibility for children

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 China’s health authority on Monday issued a document on plans to promote children’s health over the next five years.

The document includes measures to provide better traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services for children at community clinics and home.

The document, issued and published by the National Health Commission, said medical and health institutions have been encouraged to use TCM techniques in basic medical treatment, prevention and healthcare services for children.

According to the document, appropriate TCM techniques for paediatric use need to promoted and efforts made to implement TCM-related public health programmes to promote child health.

While measures combining prevention and treatment of diseases should carried out to ensure child health, the document said emphasis should placed on prevention.

It also asked TCM institutions at all levels to step up guidance over primary-level health institutions to improve services.

According to the document, over the next five years, TCM-related health management service is expected to reach 85 cent of infants below the age of three in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,