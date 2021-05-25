Chinese authorities planned to launch a four-month campaign to seize illegal guns and explosives.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced this during a news conference held on Tuesday.

This is part of the country’s sweeping crackdown on crimes involving hazardous items.

The campaign, running from June to September, would be initiated by MPS in collaboration with the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Thorough checks would be conducted in key areas prone to gun crimes, including rural areas, forestry areas, pastureland, mountains, mining areas, urban-rural fringes and deserted factories.

Efforts would also be made to encourage the public to provide tip-offs and hand in illegal guns and explosives voluntarily, the MPS added. (Xinhua/NAN)

