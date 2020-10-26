China to impose sanctions on U.S. over Taiwan arms sales

China has decided to impose sanctions on relevant U.S. enterprises involved in the latest arms sales to Taiwan and individuals, entities playing a “vile role” in the process.

China said it was a “necessary steps” to protect its national interests.

Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a related query.

The U.S. companies concerned include Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defence and Raytheon.

Zhao said, as pointed out by China on many occasions, the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, as well as undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests.