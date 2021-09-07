China to host Vietnam in World Cup Asian qualifiers in UAE

The 2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group B match between China and Vietnam on Oct. 7 will held Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) disclosed this on Monday.

The match will China’s third match the group.

“The decision of a neutral venue was confirmed light of the ongoing challenges faced the Chinese Football Association (CFA) organising its home matches,” AFC said a statement.

Meanwhile, due to the security situation, Syria’s home match against Lebanon Group A on Oct. 12 will held at a neutral venue.

AFC said the match would hold at the King Abdullah II Stadium Amman, Jordan.

China lost to Australia 0-3 the group opener week, and the match was held Doha, Qatar after Australia were unable to host it due to the pandemic restrictions.

China are set to play Japan their first home match, which will also held Doha.(Xinhua/NAN)

