China to hold int’l fair to promote high-level opening up

The 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) would be held from Sept. 8 to 11, in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province, the organiser said on Tuesday.

Covering more than 120,000 square meters, the four-day event would hold fairs on topics including intelligent manufacturing, digital economy, green and low-carbon, and rural revitalization.

Chen Chunjiang, assistant minister of commerce, said at a news conference.

The fair is expected to attract about 80,000 merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions, Chen said.

Various research reports would be released, and activities on promoting trade and investment will take place during the event.

Brazil, Serbia and Qatar would be present as the guest countries of honour at this year’s fair.

Taking place every September in Xiamen, the CIFIT is jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce, several associations and international organisations including the World Trade Organization, to boost international investment activities. (Xinhua/NAN)

