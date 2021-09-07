China to hike retail fuel prices

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country’s top economic planner  has said.

The Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that based on recent changes in international prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel would be increased by 140 yuan (about 21.7 U.S. dollars) per tonne.

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude prices change by more 50 yuan per tonne and remain that for 10 working days, the prices of refined products such as gasoline and diesel in China are adjusted accordingly.

In the current round of adjustment, global crude prices have risen, according to the NDRC price-monitoring center, international prices may continue to fluctuate in the short term.

China’s three biggest companies, China Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China Offshore Corporation  have asked to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies. (Xinhua/NAN)

