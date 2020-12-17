China to encourage international cooperation on moon research

December 17, 2020 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



China will invite more scientists around the world to join in moon research in a bid to achieve more scientific results, China National Space Administration (CNSA) has said.

 

 

 

 

The Vice Administrator of the CNSA, Wu Yanhua, said  on Thursday at a news conference in Bejing that China would solicit cooperation proposals extensively in accordance with regulations on the management of lunar samples and data.

 

 

 

 

In the Chang’e-5 mission, China carried out coordination and cooperation with countries and international organisations including the European Space Agency, Argentina, Namibia and Pakistan, in space tracking and control, according to Wu. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*