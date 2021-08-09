China takes lead at Int’l forum addressing COVID-19 vaccine inequality: Media

China is playing a leading role in addressing the widening gap in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between richer and poorer countries.

This is contained in an opinion piece published in the South China Morning Post recently.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this in a written message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation.

In a meeting jointly held by 23 countries via video links, it said that China would strive to provide two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world this year and offer 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX.

At the forum, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that 11 billion more doses of vaccines are needed to inoculate 70 per cent of the world’s population against the disease, said the article.

There are growing concerns about the divide in worldwide inoculation rates, said the article.

It added that World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that high-income countries had administered almost 100 doses for every 100 people, compared with just 1.5 doses for every hundred in poorer countries.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told the forum that China would step up its vaccine help to developing countries, including through technology transfers and cooperative production.

The article said that “China has been a major vaccine provider during the pandemic, mainly through its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines that have been added to the WHO’s emergency use lists.” (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...