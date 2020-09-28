China supports UN’s role in global anti-COVID-19 fight- Chinese FM

Share the news













China supports the important role of the United Nations in the global fight against COVID-19 and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with the UN system, an official said. The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark on Monday in a phone conversation with Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). He congratulated Bozkir on assuming presidency of the 75th session of the UNGA, saying that as the year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the UN’s founding, this year’s UNGA session carries special significance. “Chinese President Xi Jinping attended high-level meetings of the UN via videoconference earlier and delivered important speeches,’’ Wang said.

He noted that the Chinese president advocated multilateralism, safeguarded the UN’s core position. He also called for strengthening and improving global governance to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and offered China’s solutions to various traditional and nontraditional challenges. “Facing the new impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all countries should stand in greater solidarity to form a global anti-epidemic force. “China supports the UN in playing an important role to achieve this goal “It is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the UN system, jointly oppose any actions that politicise the pandemic and label the virus and stick to the right direction of international anti-COVID-19 cooperation.

“China appreciates the fact that Bozkir prioritises the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as this meets the common desire of the vast majority of countries, in particular the developing countries,’’ Wang said. According to him, poverty reduction and alleviation are the most important goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Wang hoped that sustainable development would be given a bigger priority on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN’s founding. “Now the world has entered the era of connectivity, Wang said, unilateralism, protectionism and isolationism have no way out in the global village and cannot last either. “A big country does not mean more power, but more responsibility,’’ he said.

The Chinese foreign minister noted that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will firmly support the international system with the UN at its core and firmly hold the international order based on international law. Bozkir said that as the current chair of the UNGA, he will focus on pushing forward the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development towards its goals. He promised to be dedicated to eliminating poverty and helping countries in need, especially small and medium-sized countries. “Strengthening and safeguarding multilateralism is a priority of the UNGA, and China is an advocate and important cooperation partner of multilateralism,’’ Bozkir said. According to him, he is expecting to strengthen coordination with China in this regard. (Xinhua/NAN)

