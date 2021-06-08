China steps up efforts to protect minors





 A circular has been issued state council to the protection juveniles in China, a senior official said .

The move is the measures to better implement China’s newly revised minor protection law, said Vice Minister Civil Affairs,  Gao Xiaobing, is also executive deputy director a state council office established for this purpose.

The circular lists 25 crucial tasks for ensuring the protection minors from six aspects, their when in school and online, among other areas, Gao said.

However, measures have been carried planned related to the health, safety, guardians and judicial protection of minors, progress has been made, according to officials from multiple government agencies. (Xinhua/NAN)

