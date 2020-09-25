China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme

The World Health Organisation gave China its support and understanding to start administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to people while clinical trials were still underway, a Chinese health official said on Friday.

According to Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official, China launched its emergency programme in July, having communicated with the WHO in late June.

Zheng said hundreds of thousands essential workers and other limited groups of people considered at high risk of infection have been given the vaccine.

“Even though its efficacy and safety had not been fully established as Phase III clinical trials were incomplete.

“At end-June, China’s State Council approved a plan of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use programme.