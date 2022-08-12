China sanctions Lithuania’s deputy transport minister for Taiwan trip

China has sanctioned Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Transport over a visit to the self-governing democratic island republic of Taiwan.

Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė had trampled on the “one-China principle,’’ seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry did not say what the sanctions were in detail but it did say all forms of exchanges with the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications would also be suspended.

In spite of the current tensions, Vaiciukevičiūtė arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a visit.

In response to a visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, China has been conducting large-scale military exercises around the island since last week, including practicing a possible conquest.

The Chinese leadership rejects official contact by other countries with Taiwan because it regards the island as part of its territory. On the other hand, Taiwan has long regarded itself as independent.

Tensions have also arisen between Lithuania and China in recent months.

Beijing downgraded its diplomatic relations with the Baltic EU state after it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius under its own name rather than under a formula demanded by Beijing, such as Chinese Taipei or simply Taipei.(dpa/NAN)

