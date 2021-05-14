China requires 2 negative nucleic acid tests to end COVID-19 quarantine

 Passengers arriving from outside the Chinese mainland and close contacts of COVID-19 patients can be released from quarantine if they test negative for the virus following two separate nucleic acid .

The nucleic acid are simultaneously collected nasal and throat samples, according to the latest for COVID-19 prevention and control.

In principle, the two conducted during their quarantine and when the quarantine was lifted, should use two reagents and should be carried out by two testing agencies.

This is according to the released by the State inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

Those who were released from quarantine should undergo nucleic acid testing on the and seventh days after observation was lifted.

And they were also required to keep a close on their personal health and avoid gatherings, read the . (Xinhua/NAN)

