China releases results of 7th national census

May 11, 2021



 China released the of the seventh national census Tuesday.

The census, the largest of its kind across the world, helps China figure out its population size, structure and distribution as well as the latest demographic changes and trends, according the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest census conducted in 2020 was expected offer strong statistical support for the country advance high- and formulate more targeted strategies and policies promote long-term and balanced population , the NBS said.

A total of 679,000 census-taking institutions were created in the country’s provinces, cities, counties, townships and villages, and more than seven million census takers were organised document demographic information door door across the country.

The census collected data including name, ID number, gender, marital status, education and profession of citizens.

China’s population the mainland has reached more than 1.411 billion, up by 5.38 per cent from the previous census in 2010, the latest census data showed.

The figure does not include Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents and foreigners who in the mainland’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, according to the NBS.

Previously, the country conducted national censuses in 2010, 2000, 1990, 1982, 1964 and 1953. (Xinhua/NAN)

