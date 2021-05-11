China released the results of the seventh national census on Tuesday.

The census, the largest of its kind across the world, helps China figure out its population size, structure and distribution as well as the latest demographic changes and trends, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest census conducted in 2020 was expected to offer strong statistical support for the country to advance high-quality development and formulate more targeted strategies and policies to promote long-term and balanced population development, the NBS said.

A total of 679,000 census-taking institutions were created in the country’s provinces, cities, counties, townships and villages, and more than seven million census takers were organised to document demographic information door to door across the country.

The census collected data including name, ID number, gender, marital status, education and profession of Chinese citizens.

China’s population on the mainland has reached more than 1.411 billion, up by 5.38 per cent from the previous census in 2010, the latest census data showed.

The figure does not include Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents and foreigners who live in the mainland’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, according to the NBS.

Previously, the country conducted national censuses in 2010, 2000, 1990, 1982, 1964 and 1953. (Xinhua/NAN)

