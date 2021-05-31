China relaxes family family planning rules, allows couples to have 3 children

 China is relaxing its policy and allowing couples to up to three children in .

The Politburo of the Communist Party decided at a meeting in Beijing on Monday that such “optimization of birth policies’’ would help improve the population structure, in the country.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that this was against the backdrop of the unexpectedly massive decline in the birth rate and the rapid ageing of Chinese society due to COVID.

The decision came just three weeks after the publication of the latest census, which showed the world’s most populous country being threatened to shrink few .

Experts cited the decades-old one-child policy, which was only abolished in 2015, as well as the high costs of housing and education as reasons.

Many Chinese also become accustomed to having only one child, they said.

In the past 10 , China’s population has grown only 0.53 per cent annually to just over 1.4 billion people the slowest pace in decades.

The one-child policy that had been in since 1979 was abolished in 2015 and replaced a two-child policy.

However, the turnaround had only led to a slight increase in births in 2016. Since then, the number has fallen every year. (dpa/)

