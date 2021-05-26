China punishes 9,942 officials for violating frugality rules in April

China has punished 9,942 officials in April for violating the country’s eight-point code Party and government conduct, China’s anti-graft body announced its website Wednesday.

The officials were involved in 6,926 cases, according to the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Among the punished officials, 6,410 received disciplinary or administrative penalties for engaging in bureaucratism, formalities for formalities’ sake, and hedonism or extravagant practices, according to the statement.

In 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules frugality to combat undesirable work practices. (Xinhua/NAN)

