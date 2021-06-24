China provides anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries- white paper

China says it has provided anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries and 14 international organisations by April 2021.

A white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday said.

By April, China had donated 50 million U.S. dollars in cash to the World Health Organisation, and sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries, said the white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights.

China also contributed to the UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, the document added, noting that all these efforts support international epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...