China provides anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries- white paper

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



 China says it has provided anti-epidemic assistance to 151 countries and 14 international organisations by April 2021.

A white paper released by the State Council Information on Thursday said.

By April, China had donated 50 million U.S. dollars in cash to the World , and sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries, said the white paper practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights.

China also contributed to the UN Humanitarian , the document added, noting that all these efforts support international epidemic prevention and . (Xinhua/NAN)

