China pledges vigorous efforts for high-quality education

March 31, 2021



China was committed to ensuring high- development throughout various stages and the entire process of education the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior official said Wednesday.

Song Demin, vice minister of education said in a press conference robust efforts would be made to ensure access to basic public education, the right to education of those living in difficulties would be safeguarded.

Demin said items on the agenda include advancing -education integration in vocational education, making higher education to more people and providing more resources for life-long learning.

The vice minister also vowed to narrow urban-rural and regional gaps in education as china pushes for rural vitalisation and regional integrated development. (Xinhua/NAN)

