China was committed to ensuring high-quality development throughout various stages and the entire process of education during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior official said Wednesday.

Song Demin, vice minister of education said in a press conference that robust efforts would be made to ensure equal access to basic public education, the right to education of those living in difficulties would be safeguarded.

Demin said that other items on the agenda include advancing industry-education integration in vocational education, making higher education accessible to more people and providing more resources for life-long learning.

The vice minister also vowed to narrow urban-rural and regional gaps in education as china pushes for rural vitalisation and regional integrated development. (Xinhua/NAN)

