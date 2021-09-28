China, Philippines deepen cooperation on fighting transnational crime

The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, said China and the Philippines have agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat transnational crimes.

Such crimes include cross-border gambling, kidnapping and telecommunications fraud.

The embassy spokesperson said the two governments reached an agreement during a recent video conference between China’s Ministry of Public Security and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The two sides agreed to further deepen mutual trust and cooperation in jointly cracking down on cross-border gambling, telecom and internet fraud, kidnapping, robbery, homicide and other illegal as well as criminal activities.

“They also agreed to enhance further technical cooperation in drug control, counter-terrorism and law enforcement capacity building.

“Gambling affects a country’s financial order and economic security, which can cause vicious crimes, seriously endanger legitimate property and personal rights.’’

The country strongly opposes all forms of gambling and the government has repeatedly reminded Chinese nationals in the Philippines not to engage in gambling activities.

The Chinese Public Security Ministry and the Philippine National Police are strengthening cooperation in clues investigation, information sharing and case transfer. (Xinhua/NAN)

