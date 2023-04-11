China outlines plan to combat endemic diseases

China on Tuesday said it would consolidate and improve its prevention and control of endemic diseases, according to an action plan for the 2023-2025 period.

Jointly issued by the national administration of disease prevention and control, the National Development and Reform Commission, and 15 other authorities, the plan laid out seven goals to be achieved by the end of 2025.

The goals include continuously eliminating iodine deficiency, eliminating Kashin-Beck disease and Keshan disease, and continuously controlling drinking water-caused endemic fluorosis.

All localities are expected to incorporate the prevention and control of endemic diseases into their economic and social development plans, strengthen leadership of and ensure sufficient investment in their efforts, the document noted.

China will intensify efforts to monitor key areas and groups, and carry out regular surveys on the prevalence of major endemic diseases, according to the action plan.(Xinhua/NAN)