China outlines development of women, children

 China’s State Council Monday unveiled outlines for the development of women and children for the next decade.

The outlines, which set goals and tasks for the development of women and children the coming 10 years, will play a vital role implementing the fundamental policy of gender equality and the principle of prioritising the development of children.

It would also take the development of women and children to a higher level the new era.

By 2030, the policy of gender equality will be thoroughly implemented; women will have equal access to full life cycle health services, enjoy equal rights to education, equal economic rights and interests, and equal political rights, according to the Outline of Women’s Development China (2021-2030).

The document for women proposed 75 goals and 93 supportive measures, covering eight areas including health, education and the economy.

The Outline the Development of Chinese Children (2021-2030) specified 70 major objectives and 89 measures, focusing children’s health, safety, education and four other aspects.

By 2030, the system of laws, regulations and policies protecting children’s rights will be improved.

It said that while the gap children’s development between urban and rural areas, different regions and groups will be narrowed significantly, according to the outline for children’s development.

The document said children will enjoy more equal and basic public and more inclusive welfare by 2030. (Xinhua/NAN)

