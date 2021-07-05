China opposes Australia’s blocking of vaccines to PNG

China on Monday expressed concern over and firm opposition to Australia blocking China’s to Papua New Guinea (PNG), calling it a breach of the basic humanitarian spirit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing response to a relevant query.

According to media reports, Australia has planted several consultants the epidemic prevention center PNG and proactively tried to up hurdles to delay and thwart the authorisation of and access to China-assisted vaccines, even blocking PNG leaders who to welcome the Chinese vaccines.

Wang said it a disregard for the lives and health of the people of PNG that some people in Australia used the vaccine issue to engage in political manipulation and bullying coercion, which has gravely undermined global anti-epidemic cooperation.

China insists on treating vaccines as a global public good and helping developing save as many lives as possible, Wang said, adding that no geopolitical agenda is behind the assistance and no political conditions are attached.

urge Australia to stop disrupting China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island nations, and work with China the health and well-being of people in island and promote international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic, he said. (Xinhua/)

