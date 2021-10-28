China opposes any contacts between U.S., Taiwan – Foreign Ministry

China is opposed to any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington’s interference in Taiwan’s affairs, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday.

The head of the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed to CNN in a fresh interview that U.S. troops were present on the island to train Taiwanese forces.

Tsai also claimed that the threat from China was increasing every day and expressed confidence in Washington’s support in the event of an attack.

“The U.S. must adhere to the One China principle and provisions of three U.S.-Chinese communiques.

We strongly oppose any official and military contacts between the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as U.S. interference in China’s internal affairs,’’ Wang said at a briefing, stressing that the U.S.-Chinese relations were based on the One China principle. (Spunik/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...