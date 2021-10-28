China opposes any contacts between U.S., Taiwan – Foreign Ministry

China is opposed to any military and official contacts the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington’s interference in Taiwan’s affairs, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Thursday.

The head the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, to CNN fresh interview that U.S. present the island to train Taiwanese forces.

Tsai also claimed that the threat China was increasing every day and expressed confidence in Washington’s support in the event an attack.

“The U.S. must adhere to the One China principle and provisions three U.S.-Chinese communiques.

We strongly oppose any official and military contacts the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as U.S. interference in China’s internal affairs,’’ Wang said at a briefing, stressing that the U.S.-Chinese relations based the One China principle. (Spunik/NAN) 

