China nabs nearly 19,000 for illegal border crossers

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A total of 18,639 individuals has nabbed for alleged border crossing since 2020, up to 248 per cent yearly, China’s National Immigration Administration said on Monday.

Since the of Public Security launched a special campaign in 2020, authorities have investigated 6,732 criminal involving actions that will jeopardise border security, and arrested 17,285 suspects nationwide.

targeting criminal networks and organisers behind the scenes, Chinese police and border authorities have busted 242 groups disrupting border security.

These include 42 dens functioning as transfer stations, 889 vehicles as well as 256 agencies and enterprises employing immigrants.

An official with the administration said that Chinese police and border authorities would further crackdown on border control-related crimes.

He added that  the authorities would  safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals and foreigners exiting and entering the country. (Xinhua/)

