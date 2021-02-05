China makes progress on missile defence system with new test

China has shot down an approaching missile outside the atmosphere in a missile defence test.

According to experts quoted in state media on Friday, the successful experiment shows that China has mastered the technology and that its anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defence system is “gradually maturing and becoming more reliable.”

It was the fourth land-based test and the fifth of its kind since 2010, and the missile – usually a medium-range or intercontinental ballistic missile – had been intercepted in the longer mid-flight phase.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that it was a purely defensive test “not directed against any other country.”(dpa/NAN)