China issues white paper on poverty alleviation

 China’s State Council Information Office Tuesday issued a white paper titled “Poverty Alleviation: China’s and Contribution.’’

The white paper was issued to record the course the Chinese people’s great fight in eliminating extreme poverty, introduce China’s approach, and share its and actions in poverty alleviation.

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists five parts.

“The Solemn the CPC, Victory in the Fight against Extreme Poverty, the Strategy Targeted Poverty Alleviation, Exploring New Path Poverty Alleviation and a Global of Shared Future Free from Poverty.’’

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist of China (CPC), the white paper said the has united and led the Chinese people in the battle against poverty with unwavering faith over the past century.

China is to nearly fifth of the world’s population and its complete eradication of extreme poverty a milestone in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of humankind, it said.

China’s in poverty alleviation indicates that courage, vision, sense of , and the eagerness to take challenges were the most essential, according to the white paper. (Xinhua/NAN)

