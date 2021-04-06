China’s State Council Information Office on Tuesday issued a white paper titled “Poverty Alleviation: China’s Experience and Contribution.’’

The white paper was issued to record the course of the Chinese people’s great fight in eliminating extreme poverty, introduce China’s approach, and share its experience and actions in poverty alleviation.

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of five parts.

“The Solemn Commitment of the CPC, Final Victory in the Fight against Extreme Poverty, the Strategy of Targeted Poverty Alleviation, Exploring New Path of Poverty Alleviation and a Global Community of Shared Future Free from Poverty.’’

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the white paper said the Party has united and led the Chinese people in the battle against poverty with unwavering faith over the past century.

China is home to nearly one fifth of the world’s population and its complete eradication of extreme poverty a milestone in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of humankind, it said.

China’s experience in poverty alleviation indicates that courage, vision, sense of responsibility, and the eagerness to take on challenges were the most essential, according to the white paper. (Xinhua/NAN)

