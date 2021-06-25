China issues white paper on its political party system

China’s State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper titled “China’s Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation,” elaborating on the distinctive characteristics and strengths of the country’s political party system.

The system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was a basic element of China’s political framework, the white paper said.

In this system, in addition to the CPC, there were eight other political parties: the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the China Democratic League, the China National Democratic Construction Association, and the China Association for Promoting Democracy.

The Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, the China Zhi Gong Party, the Jiusan Society and the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League.

The system also included prominent individuals without affiliation to any of the political parties.

The political system is premised on the principles of long-term coexistence, mutual oversight, sincerity, and sharing the rough times and the smooth by political parties.

The CPC and the other political parties created a multiparty cooperation system in which the CPC exercises state power and the other parties participate fully in the administration of state affairs under the leadership of the CPC, said the white paper.

Calling the system a new model grown out of the soil of China, the white paper said it also learnt from other countries and absorbed the fruits of their political achievements.

The CPC has worked together with the non-CPC political parties over the years, advancing side by side, withstanding all kinds of tests, and forming a new type of relationship featuring cooperation, unity and harmony, the white paper said.

According to the white paper, the CPC upholds equality, democratic consultation, and sincere cooperation to support other participants in jointly building state power at all levels of people’s congresses, governments and judicial organs.

The document said China’s political party system was a structure of enormous strength, creativity and vitality.

It embodied the essence of Chinese traditions, reflected the intrinsic requirements of socialism, and conformed to China’s realities and its needs in state governance.

As a basic component of China’s political system, it contributes to China’s development, national rejuvenation, and social progress, and is of great benefit to the people’s wellbeing, it said.

Over the past seven decades and more, China’s political party system has grown and matured, providing Chinese ideas to the world in terms of modern party politics, and offering a new model for global political progress. (Xinhua/NAN)

