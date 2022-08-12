China issues highest alert for high temperatures

China’s national observatory on Friday issued a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as a scorching heat wave hits more regions of the country.

During the daytime on Saturday, parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Hubei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are expected to experience high temperatures.

The temperature would be between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and Zhejiang may surpass 40 or even 42 degrees Celsius,“ the centre said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against the heat wave and suspend outdoor work that was exposed to high temperatures.

It paid close attention to fire prevention measures and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/NAN)

