China issues guide for compulsory education evaluation

March 18, 2021



Chinese authorities have issued a document on guide for evaluation of quality of country’s compulsory education.

This is in a bid to promote students’ well-rounded development, an education official announced on Thursday.

document, jointly issued Ministry of Education (MOE) and five other Party and governmental authorities, aims to get rid of obsession with , enrolment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in the education sector.

Lyu Yugang, of MOE’s Education Department gave this information at a press conference in Beijing.

According to the document, the evaluation efforts will include those regarding the local education environment, the quality of education at schools and the quality of students’ development. (Xinhua/NAN)

