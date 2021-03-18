Chinese authorities have issued a document on the guide for evaluation of the quality of the country’s compulsory education.

This is in a bid to promote students’ well-rounded development, an education official announced on Thursday.

The document, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and five other Party and governmental authorities, aims to get rid of the obsession with scores, enrolment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in the education sector.

Lyu Yugang, head of the MOE’s Basic Education Department gave this information at a press conference in Beijing.

According to the document, the evaluation efforts will include those regarding the local education environment, the quality of education at schools and the quality of students’ development. (Xinhua/NAN)

